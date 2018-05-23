× NFL awards 2019 draft to Nashville; Cleveland and Canton still up for draft in 2020

ATLANTA— The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville.

The home of the Tennessee Titans was selected Wednesday during the league’s spring meetings in Atlanta. Nashville will be hosting the draft for the first time.

The combined entry of Cleveland and Canton was a top five finalist for the 2019 NFL Draft and remains in the running for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Northeast Ohio cities were also passed over for 2018.

“When we entered the 2019/2020 NFL Draft process, we knew all of the cities would submit competitive bids. The Titans and Nashville will represent the NFL well next year, and we are excited to continue our discussions with the league on Northeast Ohio being an exceptional site for the 2020 NFL Draft, along with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Pro Football Hall of Fame,” a Browns spokesperson said.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years.

Chicago was the site in 2015-16, Philadelphia hosted in 2017 and this year’s draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas .

