‘I think that’s cold hearted’: Lorain police ask for tips after woman hurt in hit-skip

LORAIN, Ohio-- The Lorain Police Department is asking for information following a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at East 31st Street and Vine Avenue at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect vehicle was chasing another car just before the crash.

Victim Carmen Gonzalez said she had just dropped off her grandson nearby when her SUV was hit.

“What went through my mind was, ‘Oh my God. I'm dead,’” she said. “I was shaking. At the moment that happened, I didn't know who I was.”

Gonzalez said she blacked out, and suffered a mild concussion and muscle strains. She was home from the hospital, but still sore Wednesday.

“I think that's cold hearted… He could've killed me,” Gonzalez said. “When you have an accident, no matter what it is, stop and make sure you have that heart to check that person out and wait.”

Police said they are looking for a newer model, black Dodge Ram. It may have a metal tool box in the back. The truck should have considerable front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or Traffic Officer Kyle Gelenius at 440-204-2115.