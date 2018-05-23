Day care centers appeal move to shut them down following Aniya Day Garrett’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Two Euclid day cares are appealing move by state to close them down for not reporting suspected abuse of Aniya Day Garrett before she was murdered.

The state says both had failed to report suspected abuse before she was murdered. But now Harborcrest Child Care and Get Ready Set Grow have both requested hearings for a chance to argue to the state why they should not be shut down. They can stay open during the appeals.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment in Euclid in March for an unresponsive child. The girl had burn marks on her feet and legs, and she appeared emaciated, according to police reports. She was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother and her mother's boyfriend were charged with aggravated murder, murder, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Continuing coverage of this story here