17-year-old indicted in murder of elderly Wadsworth woman

WADSWORTH, Ohio– The 17-year-old accused of killing an 98-year-old woman in Wadsworth was indicted on Tuesday.

A Medina County grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Gavon N. Ramsey. Charges include four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of kidnapping, one county of aggravated burglary and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

This comes after the Medina County Juvenile Court’s ruling that Ramsey be charged and tried as an adult.

On April 9, family members reported Margaret Douglas missing. Police found her body hidden under clothes in a closet of her home on Portage Street in Wadsworth later that day.

The Medina County Prosecutor’s Office said Ramsey was identified as a suspect during the investigation of unrelated crimes in the area.

Ramsey is currently being held at the Medina County Juvenile Detention Facility on $1 million bond. A date for his arraignment has not been set.