“I give Jim my full support:” President endorses Renacci days before primary

CLEVELAND – President Donald Trump encouraged Ohioans Saturday to vote for Congressman Jim Renacci in the primary for U.S. Senate. In his visit to Cleveland to push his tax cuts and jobs plan, Trump spoke highly of Renacci and told the people in the audience that he has his ‘full support’.

“Jim has been there all the way. He is highly respected in Washington. Just a respected person. Really knows what it is to go out and make a dollar, spend a dollar, understand business understands what we’re doing in the country and understands what it takes to make American great again, and I give Jim my full support,” Trump said.

Renacci is currently in a hotly contested race against Cleveland business man Mike Gibbons. The winner of Tuesday’s race will fight to unseat Democrat and sitting Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

Renacci told FOX8 after the event that the president is looking to reshape the senate with more people who are willing to push his agenda.

“I feel like the people of Ohio realize they got somebody that’s been endorsed by the President, somebody who wants to support the President’s plan, and somebody who as you can see is friends with the President. We need that in Washington,” said Renacci.

Trump won Ohio in the 2016 election by 8%. Many Republicans in this year’s primary are looking for the president’s endorsement ahead of the November election.