Police: Boy, 10, dies after hiding in clothes dryer

HOUSTON, Texas — Police in Houston are investigating the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who died during an apparent game of hide-and-seek.

According to Houston TV station KTRK, Houston police are trying to rule out foul play after a boy died while hiding in a clothes dryer.

“I don’t know what happened,” Christina Rodriguez, the boy’s mother, told KTRK on Saturday. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”

“So I ran outside and my boyfriend picked him up brought him into the house,” Rodriguez said through tears. “He was purple. His eyes were open. He was gone.”

Paramedics performed CPR on 10-year-old Fernando Fernandez but were unable to save him, the boy’s mother told KTRK. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Even though Rodriguez saw her son a half hour before he died, she said she is filled with regret.

“I should have been outside with him. Instead I was inside cooking,” she told KTRK.

“I just want him home,” she said.

Grief counselors will be on hand today at the school where Fernando and his younger brother attended.

“He said so friendly,” Rodriguez said of her son. “Everybody loved him.”

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office will determine exactly what killed the boy.