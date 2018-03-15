ODOT worker killed in crash in Youngstown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio-- An Ohio Department of Transportation worker was killed in a crash in Youngstown Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass, WKBN in Youngstown reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees who was struck and killed while working along the roadway this afternoon. Please join us by keeping their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," ODOT District 4 said in a statement.

WKBN said another person was also injured. The name of the deceased has not been released.