MEMPHIS -- The nation celebrates what would have been the 89th birthday of the man called The Dreamer.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior has strong Cleveland connections, including with one local pastor.

FOX 8 News anchor Wayne Dawson traveled to Memphis with that pastor. They take us to the motel where King was gunned down nearly 50 years ago.

