Dating sites sponsor ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’; Money goes to food bank

CLEVELAND– There are two new sponsors for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.”

The parade, honoring the Cleveland Browns’ winless season, is set for Saturday at noon around FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chris McNeil, the parade’s organizer, has also turned the event into a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

FarmersOnly.com and Curves Connect, both dating websites, pledged $8,000 to the food bank, McNeil said. That equals 32,000 meals to people in need.

McNeil said the estimated cost for the parade is between $8,000 and $9,000, which covers security, restrooms and medical personnel.

Money raised above that amount on the GoFundMe page will also benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Last month, Excedrin chipped in more than $7,000 to sponsor the parade.

More stories on the parade here