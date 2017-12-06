New survey shows most want to receive handwritten Christmas cards

Have you found yourself getting fewer Christmas cards each year?

You might be able to blame the internet and social media for the decline.

But a new survey out of Ireland shows most people still want to receive handwritten cards, newstalk.com reported.

An Post — the state-owned postal service provider in Ireland — found that 68% of adults say they would prefer to receive a handwritten Christmas card from family and friends.

Surprisingly, the percentage doesn’t change much among older or younger people.

Just 5% said they would prefer to receive a Christmas message in a text, social media message, or email.

7% said they didn’t receive a Christmas card at all.