Cleveland Indians expanding safety netting at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians will expand the safety netting at Progressive Field for the 2018 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The net will extend from Section 164 down the third-base line to Section 140 down the first-base line. The Indians said they plan to use the latest technology in order to, “minimize the intrusion on the live game experience.”

“We remain committed to delivering the best experience for our fans at Progressive Field,” said Jim Folk, Indians vice president of ballpark operations, in a news release on Wednesday. “Safety is our No. 1 priority and these measures should balance that commitment to safety with the interactive nature of our game, something we know is also important to our fans.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was encouraged by teams’ efforts to expand netting at ballparks the day after a girl was hit by a 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium in September. The Padres, Mariners, Rockies and Reds quickly announced plans for more netting.

The Indians said they have already started notifying Tribe season ticket holders whose seats are affected by the changes.

Safety netting at Progressive Field was extended for the 2016 season to cross the full length of each dugout.

