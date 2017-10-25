Found: Maisy Anthony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Maisy Anthony was located in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 25, 2018.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Maisy Anthony, 16, hasn't been seen in more than a year. She was last seen Sept. 6, 2016 in Monroe Township.

Maisy has a large scar on her left shin, which extends from the middle of shin to her ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-576-0055.

