Reward offered after North Royalton home ransacked, set on fire

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio– The Division of State Fire Marshal is asking for information after a house in North Royalton was intentionally set on fire.

Investigators said the home on Gabriella Drive was broken into and ransacked, then several fires were set. It happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The house was not occupied at the time.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the arson is urged to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728, the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or the North Royalton Police Department at 440-582-6216.