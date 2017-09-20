× Show Info: September 20, 2017

Lehman’s Country Store & Deli

They’re known for deli sandwiches piled high, but today they made a delicious bean salad!

24961 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH

(440) 871-3445

www.lehmansdeli.com

Bed Bath and Beyond

While you’re improving your home this weekend, why not make it allergy proof?

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

They’ve sold more than 10 million albums and now they are bringing their electric show to Cleveland in December!

Friday, December 29th

Two shows! 3p & 8p

Quicken Loans Arena

www.livenation.com

HBA Homearama 2.0

There’s still time to visit the HBA Homearama in Aurora!

September 8-24, 2017

Barrington Estates

Aurora, Ohio

www.hbacleveland.com

Fresh Fork Market

More than ever, Clevelanders are on a quest to know where their food comes from. David caught up with a local butcher in Amish country to find out!

927 US Rt 62

Wilmot, OH 44689

http://freshforkmarket.com/

Hunt Legal

it’s hard to admit when you’re marriage isn’t working, so should you turn to the professionals?

888-Hunt-Legal

888HuntLegal.com

Mature Services

As you age, you may feel like job opportunities and resources shrink. Paul Magnus from mature Services was here to ease your mind!

Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers

Thursday, September 28th 1-4p

Tangiers Restaurant, Grand Ballroom

FREE parking

www.matureservices.org/jobfair

Playhouse Square

It’s the perfect way to introduce your children to live performances!

Hansel & Gretel: A Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat

October 28-29, 2017

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

January 27-28, 2018

The Gruffalo

March 10-11, 2018

Guess How Much I Love You & I Love My Little Storybook

April 14-15, 2018

Sensory-friendly performance at 11:30 a.m. on April 15

http://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/

Fidato Wealth

If you’d like to learn more, Tony Damico will be hosting a series of wealth classes at Lorain County Community College beginning next Wednesday!

10749 Pearl Road, Suite 1B

Strongsville, OH 44136

Info@fidatowealth.com

888-988-5552

http://fidatowealth.com/