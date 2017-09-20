Show Info: September 20, 2017

Posted 10:05 am, September 20, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lehman’s Country Store & Deli
They’re known for deli sandwiches piled high, but today they made a delicious bean salad!
24961 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH
(440) 871-3445
www.lehmansdeli.com

Bed Bath and Beyond
While you’re improving your home this weekend, why not make it allergy proof?
www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
They’ve sold more than 10 million albums and now they are bringing their electric show to Cleveland in December!
Friday, December 29th
Two shows! 3p & 8p
Quicken Loans Arena
www.livenation.com

HBA Homearama 2.0
There’s still time to visit the HBA Homearama in Aurora!
September 8-24, 2017
Barrington Estates
Aurora, Ohio
www.hbacleveland.com

Fresh Fork Market
More than ever, Clevelanders are on a quest to know where their food comes from. David caught up with a local butcher in Amish country to find out!
927 US Rt 62
Wilmot, OH 44689
http://freshforkmarket.com/

Hunt Legal
it’s hard to admit when you’re marriage isn’t working, so should you turn to the professionals?
888-Hunt-Legal
888HuntLegal.com

Mature Services
As you age, you may feel like job opportunities and resources shrink. Paul Magnus from mature Services was here to ease your mind!
Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
Thursday, September 28th 1-4p
Tangiers Restaurant, Grand Ballroom
FREE parking
www.matureservices.org/jobfair

Playhouse Square
It’s the perfect way to introduce your children to live performances!
Hansel & Gretel: A Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat
October 28-29, 2017
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
January 27-28, 2018
The Gruffalo
March 10-11, 2018
Guess How Much I Love You & I Love My Little Storybook
April 14-15, 2018
Sensory-friendly performance at 11:30 a.m. on April 15
http://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/

Fidato Wealth
If you’d like to learn more, Tony Damico will be hosting a series of wealth classes at Lorain County Community College beginning next Wednesday!
10749 Pearl Road, Suite 1B
Strongsville, OH 44136
Info@fidatowealth.com
888-988-5552
http://fidatowealth.com/