The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed New Day Cleveland host Natalie Herbick to the set. Natalie headed to Bay where the Rockets remained undefeated by beating the Parma Redmen 21-0. The Rockets were lead by Jared Riess who had two interceptions taking one in for a touchdown.

The Rockets travel to Holy Name next week as the Redmen will host Normandy.

