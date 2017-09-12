Man with Band-Aids covering knuckles robs Jackson Township bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The crime happened at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the PNC Bank on Portage Street Northwest.

Police said the suspect handed a demand note to a teller and threatened he had a weapon. No weapon was seen.

The man was wearing gold glasses, an Ohio State hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes. Police said he had Band-Aids on his fingers on his left hand, which were possibly covering tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Josh Escola at 330-830-6264. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call 330-834-3967.

