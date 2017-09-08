Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Columbus high school

COLUMBUS-A suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation was reported at Scioto High School.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on South High Street in Columbus.

District spokesperson Scott Varner told WBNS the school is on lock-down as crews respond to the area.

Columbus police are asking drivers to avoid the area. The police department tweeted that SWAT made an arrest and the weapon was recovered.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

