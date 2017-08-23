× Akron police: Woman assaulted and robbed after man asked for cigarette

AKRON-Akron police are searching for a man wanted for assaulting and robbing a woman Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Brighton Drive.

Police say the 28-year-old victim walked out of her house and was on her way to work when she was approached by the suspect.

The man asked for a cigarette and then grabbed the victim around the neck and started choking her.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and ran off.

The victim was treated at the scene. Her purse and the contents were found behind the neighbor’s house; her cell phone was missing.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-29 years old, 5’09”, 220 – 260 lbs., and was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call Akron police.