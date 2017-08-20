Northeast Ohio Guide to Great American Eclipse

​

CLEVELAND– Today is the “Great American Eclipse!”

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting a shadow on earth’s surface.

This is the first total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. in 38 years. It’s been nearly 100 years since a total eclipse moved from coast to coast across our country.

Basics:

A 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina gets the best show. That’s where the sun will be 100 percent covered.

Other areas, including Ohio, will witness a partial eclipse. In Cleveland, it starts at 1:06 p.m. and ends at 3:51 p.m. The maximum eclipse occurs at 2:30 p.m.

Glasses and viewers:

It’s important to keep your eyes safe! NASA said the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially- eclipsed sun is through a special solar filter.

Beware of counterfeit products. Amazon recalled potentially phony glasses.

A list of NASA-approved vendors for eclipse glasses, handheld views and more is available here. It may be too late to buy solar viewers in time for the eclipse. Many places are sold out.

If you can’t find glasses, you can make a pinhole projection viewer using NASA’s instructions.

Events:

(Events listed were posted on the individual organizations’ websites. Registration or fees may be required, and some may be sold out. Check with the library, planetarium or facility for additional details.)

Akron-Summit County Public Library

Noon to 3:52 p.m.

Blesser Park, Avon Lake

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Burrell Homestead, Sheffield Village

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Public Library, Parma Branch

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Edgewater Park, Cleveland

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastlake Public Library

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley Public Library, Owell

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Great Lakes Science Center

Events Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Hiram College, campus lawn along Hayden Street

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holmes County District Public Library, Central Library

1:45 p.m.

Hudson Library and Historical Society

2 p.m.

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center, Bay Village

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lorain Public Library, Main, Avon, Domonkas, Columbis and North Ridgeville branches

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisville Public Library

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Main Library

2 p.m.

Massillon Public Library

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Morley Library, Painesville

Noon to 4 p.m.

Penitentiary Glen Reservation, Kirtland

Noon to 4 p.m.

Reed Memorial Library, Ravenna

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ritter Public Library, Vermilion

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Stark County District Library, Lake Community Branch

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wayne County Public Library, Wooster Branch

All day

