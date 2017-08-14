× Dozens involved in fight at Richland County Fair

MANSFIELD, Ohio– A large fight broke out at the Richland County Fair in Mansfield Saturday night.

Between 50 and 75 people started fighting shortly before 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ midway, according to the police report.

One man picked up a metal table and used it to hit several people, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said. Other suspects were throwing boxes at each other.

Authorities heard people make references to Mansfield-area gangs and possible retaliation for Saturday’s fight, the report said.

A deputy ordered them to disperse and many ran off. Officers from Mansfield and Ontario were also called to help remove the crowd.

No one was arrested, and there were not reports of injuries or property damage.