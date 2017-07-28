Sheffield Lake firefighters cut snake’s head off to save woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- You don't hear about this one every day, and most of us wouldn't want to: A woman had to call 911 when the 5-foot snake she had rescued one day earlier was wrapped around her neck, and biting her face.

The skin-crawling incident happened last Thursday at a home on East Lake Road.

A 45-year-old woman laid out the startling tale for dispatchers: "I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face."

"You have a boa constrictor stuck to your face?" the dispatcher repeated back.

Indeed, she did.

In fact, that snake was one of 11 she had rescued and kept in her home. Two of them were boas; the rest are ball pythons.

When firefighters arrived at her home, they found the woman lying in her driveway with the snake around her neck and biting her face.

They had no other choice but to cut the reptile's head off with a pocket knife, authorities confirmed to Fox 8 News.

Afterwards, the firefighters disposed of the snake in a trash bin.

The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A police report won't be filed, officials said.