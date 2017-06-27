× Vice President Pence to stop in Cleveland, visit at Bedford plant

CLEVELAND– Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

Pence is scheduled to arrive on Air Force Two at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon. His motorcade will then travel to Tendon Manufacturing, where he’s set to speak at 4:45 p.m.

Tendon Manufacturing, located on Aurora Road in Bedford, is a metal fabrication shop.

During his time in the area, the Vice President will meet with small business owners and local leaders.

According to the White House, he will also speak about the Trump Administration’s priorities to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.