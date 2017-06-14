Cleveland Browns sign quarterback DeShone Kizer

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback DeShone Kizer, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Browns selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They’ve now signed eight of their 10 draft picks, including first overall selection Myles Garrett.

✒️ to 📃. QB DeShone Kizer has inked his rookie contract! Details » https://t.co/x0UnzGaUNk pic.twitter.com/0Q9Ab9ywe7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 14, 2017

Kizer started in 23 games during his time at Notre Dame. The QB threw for more than 5,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 992 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He is an Ohio native and a graduate of Toledo Central Catholic.

Cleveland has three other quarterbacks on the roster currently, including former Texans QB Brock Osweiler and 2016 draft pick Cody Kessler.

