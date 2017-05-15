× Cavaliers to add Goodyear’s ‘Wingfoot’ logo to jerseys next season

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a partnership with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company on Monday.

Starting next season, Cavs jerseys will feature Goodyear’s “Wingfoot” logo. It’s the first season the NBA is allowing teams to put sponsors on uniforms.

Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski and general manager David Griffin made the announcement at Quicken Loans Arena.

“This partnership had to be something that our entire franchise, and specifically our team, believed in and can now be inspired by. Having the Wingfoot become part of the actual fabric of our identity does that,” Griffin said, in a news release on Monday.

The new NBA rule dictate the company patches will be about 2.5 by 2.5 inches in the upper, left corner on the jerseys. The Cavs wine uniforms will feature the gold and navy Goodyear “Wingfoot” logo, and white uniform will feature the gold and wine logo.

“Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community,” said LeBron James, in a news release.

“There is something special for me personally about having that logo on the Cavs uniform. Goodyear is also very supportive of the LeBron James Family Foundation. I can’t imagine a better situation with our new Cavs jersey than bringing together Nike and Goodyear, two companies that mean a lot to me and my family,” the Akron native said.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here