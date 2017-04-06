Video: Kevin Love hit by ball during warm-ups; J.R. Smith has hilarious reaction

BOSTON– A great teammate is there to catch you when you fall.

J.R. Smith took that literally when Kevin Love took a ball to the face during warm-ups before the Cavaliers played the Celtics Wednesday night.

Love was putting up a few 3-pointers when he was hit. As Love fakes a fall to the floor, Smith spring into action. He puts his arms around his buddy, guides him to the ground and pretends to do CPR.

You’ll want to watch it more than once.

No one is safe in Cavs' warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/LGPkhLVXLx — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2017

Cleveland took a one-game lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference with a win Wednesday night. LeBron James had 36 points and 10 rebounds in the 114-91 victory.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here