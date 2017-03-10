Teen who allegedly decapitated mother was unemotional in 911 call

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina teenager accused of beheading his mother this week allegedly told a 911 dispatcher he killed her because he "felt like it," according to statements obtained by WNCN and WTVD.

According to reports, Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado, 18, told dispatchers he stabbed his mom "like eight times" and left the knife in her mouth.

Funes-Machado called 911 around 12:45 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, he was seen walking out of the family home “carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” according to the affidavit.

According to WTVD, the sheriff's office is bringing in a team of counselors to help deputies cope with what they experienced.

