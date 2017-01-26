Video released of terrifying PNC bank robbery in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The FBI released video showing a bank robbery at the PNC on S. Moreland in Cleveland that happened on Saturday.

Authorities are hoping someone may know more about the suspects, who are being called "armed and dangerous" and are wanted in connection with another robbery.

On Jan. 21 at 12:54 p.m., the FBI says the bank was robbed by 3 men. They were armed with long guns, had on masks and were wearing gloves.

They yelled at employees and customers to get their hands up and to get on the ground.

One of the suspects jumped the counter and emptied two cash drawers. When yelling commands, one suspect told a teller to get on their knees.

Everyone complied. One of the men fired a gunshot into the wall behind the teller counter. No one was injured.

Later, a witness on East 127th St. saw a man with a long gun get out of an orange Honda Element. The vehicle then caught fire. The two men inside the car got into an unknown vehicle: a four-door sedan.

Reward money up to $20,000 is available: $10,000 from PNC and $10,000 from the FBI.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th District. Tips can remain anonymous.

The suspects, who authorities say are African-American, are believed to be connected to the robbery at US Bank on Wilson Mills Road in Highland Heights on Jan. 9.

