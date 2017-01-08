Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

NEW YORK — Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear.

You can ride the subway with no pants tomorrow in #Toronto https://t.co/LMwdjmap9t pic.twitter.com/EW2Duvfnsj — blogTO (@blogTO) January 8, 2017

The annual No Pants Subway Ride took place on Sunday.

Any of you adventurous Chicagoans looking for something to do today? You're welcome. https://t.co/ahiUZYDYIt — WXRT Chicago (@93XRT) January 8, 2017

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

The no pants subway ride after party is at @FlatTopJohnnys this year!! #NPSR pic.twitter.com/Bq6BuI8MX7 — Boston Attitude (@BostonAttitude) January 8, 2017

Organizers say pants-less subway rides were scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. Philadelphia’s version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

No Pants Subway Ride Returns To Los Angeles This Sundayhttps://t.co/VLGiyae8n1 pic.twitter.com/jmC7NioTP7 — LAist (@LAist) January 4, 2017

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They’re asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they’re cold.