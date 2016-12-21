Police ask for help identifying Tremont burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Tremont family says their peace of mind is gone after nearly walking in on a home burglary.

"When I couldn't get in the back door I knew somebody was here," said the victim Sherman Webb."I had to boot the door in myself to get in here find out what was going on."

Cleveland Police are asking for your help identifying the suspected burglar caught on a neighbor's home surveillance video December 8th running away from the Webb's home on Brayton Avenue.

Webb says the man got into his home through a window, then the man locked the front door and moved furniture to block another entryway. Stealing jewelry, cherished coins from his deceased father and a tablet.

Cory Riordan the executive director of the Tremont West Development Corporation issued this statement about the crime:

Tremont West knows safety is of the utmost importance to neighborhood residents. We work to ensure the safety of the community through the Safety Committee, which meets monthly and includes Board members, neighborhood residents and stakeholders. They work to proactively address crime concerns. We also work closely with the Second District Police to provide accurate information and open lines of communication between the police and community. Although any crime is one crime too many, Tremont has made many strides in regards to safety over the past decade and we consider ourselves to be a safe community to live, work and play.

Anyone who might recognize the suspect is asked to contact Cleveland police. Anonymous tips can also be made to CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463 or at 25crime.com. A reward is available for information leading to the arrest/prosecution of the suspect.