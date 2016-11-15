Dad accused of shoving his fingers down infant son’s throat to stop crying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Missouri investigators gave an update Monday on a horrific case of child abuse that left a baby boy in critical condition last week.

It is one of the worst child abuse cases Wentzville police have ever seen, according to KTVI.

Police say it started when Robert Burnette couldn't deal with the crying from his 6-week-old baby and decided to shove his fingers down the baby's throat to stop the noise. St. Charles County investigators also say the child's mother, Megan Hendricks, stood by and watched the whole thing in their Wentzville apartment.

Court documents say Burnette threw the baby onto a bed shook him and picked him up by the back the neck. A roommate also saw the abuse but has not been charged.

The baby, identified as J.B., is in critical condition at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital with broken bones, liver contusions, and bleeding on the brain. While his recovery chances are low, if he survives, he will have lifelong physical and mental disabilities.

Both parents are facing, neglect and causing serious emotional or physical injury. The father is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. The mother's bond is set at $250,000.