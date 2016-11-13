WATCH: Kate McKinnon tears up on ‘SNL’ during Hillary Clinton tribute

Audience members were treated to a different kind of performance during Saturday Night Live last night.

The comedy show ditched their typical cold open filled with laughs for a somber, yet hopeful tribute to both Hillary Clinton’s loss and the death of legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen.

When the lights went up in the studio, Kate McKinnon appeared at the piano, dressed as Clinton. She immediately launched into one of Cohen’s most famous songs, “Hallelujah.”

After McKinnon finished, with tears in her eyes, she turned to the camera and said, “I’m not giving up and neither should you.”

Watch, below: