Congratulations to Chardon's Tommy Benenati who was tapped as our University Hospitals Player of the Week. He finished the first half with 3 touchdowns and 177 yards as his team beat Bedford 56 to 6. Benenati has just under 2,000 yards on the season.

Chardon will play Warren Harding next week.

