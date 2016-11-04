Authorities provide description in effort to ID woman found dead in bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office and the Cleveland Police Department are looking for help from the public identifying a female found dead in a vacant lot last month.

The remains of an adult white female were found in a bag in the area of 5605 Dibble Avenue on Oct. 17.

A press release stated that the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has exhausted all efforts to identify the body but has been unsuccessful.

A DNA profile of the woman has been developed and is now available to be used for comparison with with potential matches.

The woman is described as being white with long brown hair. She was estimated to be in her 30s to mid-40s and about 5'6" tall.

The release asks that: "Even if you have not reported a family member as “missing”, please consider contacting our office if this decedent fits the description of someone you are related to."

DNA submitted by family members for identification purposes will only be used for identification. The DNA will not be used for investigations other than identifications, the release emphasizes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office at 216-721-5610, option #1.

