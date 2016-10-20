× October 20, 2016

Cuts of Meat for Soup & Stew

Cold weather is starting to kick in and it’s time for soup and stew season! Taylor Steinhoff from The Butcher’s Pantry stopped by our kitchen with his top picks for your recipes.

You can find The Butcher’s Pantry on Station Street in Solon.

www.thebutcherspantry.com

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s a big night on Fox 8! The brand new production of the 1975 cult classic, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” premieres tonight at 8pm! We welcomed Kev Boycik from the Cedar Lee Theatre for more information!

www.clevelandcinemas.com

Hiram Farms

This story will warm your heart – it’s a non-profit organization that is on a mission to make a difference. Hiram Farms provides opportunities for those with autism and other developmental disabilities by teaching them how to raise animals, grow vegetables, and more.

If you’d like to learn how to help or are interested in shopping at the stand or in the store, visit www.hiramfarm.org.

Moss at the Movies

www.boo.movie

www.foxmovies.com/keeping-up-with-the-joneses

b.a. Sweetie Candy Company

It’s that time again! Halloween is just around the corner – are you stocked up on candy?

www.sweetiescandy.com

Beltone

Many of us get annual eye exams, but what about our ears? Here with details about hearing issues was Zach Schaefer from Beltone.

www.beltone.com

Pickwick & Frolic

Mark your calendars! There are some exciting events coming up at Hilarities on East 4th Street! Owner, Nick Kostis, joined us in studio with more information:

The Mike Polk Jr. Show

Select Tuesdays @ 8pm

Cabaret Stage – Pickwick & Frolic

The Mike Polk Jr. Thanksgiving Show

Thursday, November 24, 2016

8pm at Hilarities

Pinch & Squeal’s Vaudeville Cabaret

Reservations Required

#KILLBRIDEZILLA

Reservation Required

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Mortach Financial

Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, stopped by to talk retirement strategies!

www.mortachfinancial.com