American Red Cross in NE Ohio to help Hurricane Matthew victims; you can help too

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region deployed several people on Thursday morning to help Hurricane Matthew victims.

Hurricane Matthew has already killed 28 people and threatens to flatten homes from Florida to the Carolinas. It has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane.

The local workers were sent to Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. They are among more than 500 disaster workers standing by to help out in those states.

The Red Cross said it's prepared to open or support more than 100 evacuation shelters over the next several days.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

You can help people affected by disasters like hurricanes, floods and many other crises by making a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

