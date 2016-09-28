Get well soon! Sign card for Dick Goddard at Woollybear Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Dick Goddard continues to get better after hip surgery, so many of you-- our wonderful FOX 8 viewers-- are sending him well wishes.

Dick had surgery after a fall at his home last week. On Tuesday, he was getting up on his feet again and doctors say he's doing very well.

If you would like to send your well-wishes, we will have a big get-well card for Dick at the Woollybear Festival this Sunday, Oct. 2. Stop by, sign your name and leave a special message for him.

Dick said he's hoping to make an appearance on Sunday.

**If you would like to send a photo of yourself or your four-foots wishing him well, click the submit button below or send it to tips@fox8.com**