‘Wheel of Fortune’ Wheelmobile to search for contestants in CLE

NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- The "Wheelmobile" is headed to the Cleveland area!

The promotional vehicle for the "Wheel of Fortune" will be at the Rock Rocksino next month in search of game show contestants.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage, win prizes and be evaluated as potential contestants for the broadcast version of the show.

The Wheelmobile will stop at the Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 12 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

The majority of contestants who appear on the show have attended Wheelmobile events in their hometowns, according to a release from the Hard Rock Rocksino.

