FNTD Week #3 Guest Host: Jessica Dill visits the Demons

Fox 8's Jessica Dill joined the Friday Night Touchdown crew and headed to Westlake where the Demons fell to the Avon Lake Shoremen 42 to 35. Avon Lake led 28 to 14 at the half and never looked back. The were lead by Tyler Nelson who scored three touchdowns. The Demons were lead by quarterback Trey Bialowas who threw for three touchdowns.

The Shoremen host the Lakewood Rangers next week as the Demons hit the road face the Avon Eagles.

