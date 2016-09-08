Suspected bank robber says he’d rather be in jail than at home with his wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police say a Kansas City man robbed a bank, then confessed to it all. The reason - he would rather share a jail cell than a home with his wife.

From the outside looking in, neighbors say Larry and Dori Ripple had the perfect marriage. They confirmed a picture on Facebook shows the couple all smiles, but last week no one inside their home was smiling.

"He snapped, they had an argument," Angelica Solis said.

Solis lives next door and said Larry's wife ran to her front door, crying hysterically.

"It was a bad day for him. It was a bad day, he snapped and made a dumb choice," "She's like saying, 'Larry, Larry,' and I'm thinking at this point something has happened," Solis said.

Angelica said Larry's wife told her that the two got into an argument about a washing machine and Larry wrote her a note saying he was going to rob a bank,and that he would rather be in jail than at home.

"She didn't take it serious, she said he's not gonna do it and he did."

Police say Larry walked form his house for a few blocks to Brotherhood Bank. They say Larry gave the teller a note demanding cash and warning he had a gun. He took nearly $3,000, sat down in the bank's lobby and told a security guard he was the man police would be looking for.

"It was a bad day for him. It was a bad day, he snapped and made a dumb choice," Solis said.

Angelica says she's been checking on Larry's wife, who has been inconsolable. She says the whole neighborhood is shocked. Larry is known here as the go-to neighbor who is kind and watches out for everyone. People on his block say they stand behind him.

"You know me and Santos love you very much the whole family. We are here for you and Doris. We love you," Solis said.

Ripple has been released from jail and is due back in court on September 9th.