Search for Cleveland abduction suspect expanded to Michigan, New York

CLEVELAND - The search for a male suspect in the case of a young girl's abduction from her west side home in May and an attempted abduction in Elyria in February has been expanded.

According to the Cleveland FBI, the search has been widened to Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit and Buffalo.

The FBI is expanding its search for this predator to neighboring localities – some of which are in neighboring states; Buffalo, Detroit, Columbus, and Cincinnati. There is a sense of urgency to identify and locate this predator who abducted one child and attempted to abduct another child due to his brazen behavior and willingness to walk right into homes where adults and dogs are present and steal a sleeping child from their bed. We do believe this predator will attempt another abduction, and we know we need to stop him before he does that.

The 6-year-old victim from Cleveland told police she was brought to a brick house with a white door and black front porch railings. She said she was kept in a bedroom with wallpaper of moose, grass and trees.

There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The suspect drives a 2002 to 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with mismatched fender on the front driver's side.

Authorities said the abduction is related to a Feb. 25 incident, where a man tried to pull a 10-year-old girl through her bedroom window in Elyria.

Anyone with information should call the FBI tip line at 216-622-6482. Tips can remain anonymous.