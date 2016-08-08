Authorities searching woods for third suspect in ATM theft, police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Police are searching for the third suspect in an early morning ATM theft from a gas station in Strongsville.

According to police, a truck smashed into the BP on state Route 82 in Strongsville just off of Interstate 71 around 4:30 a.m.

Three men reportedly took the ATM from the gas station.

They then led police on a 30-minute chase up Interstate 71 into Cleveland. They got off the interstate at Goodman Road and smashed into a telephone pole that fell on their truck, which had the ATM in the back.

All three men tried to run away, but police caught two of them. Police early Monday were using police dogs to search the woods for a third suspect.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.