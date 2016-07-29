Do you know them? Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Parma business

PARMA, Ohio– Parma police are looking for two men accused of robbing LoanMax on Brookpark Road on Thursday.

Police received a report that two men robbed the business at gunpoint. They say one of the men pointed a gun at an employee, while the other man walked behind the counter and emptied a cash drawer.

Both suspects took off and got into a car which was waiting for them nearby.

Police released surveillance images of the men, which you can see above. If you have any information on the suspects, you’re asked to call the Parma police crime tip-line at 440-887-7340.