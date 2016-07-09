After Dallas: local residents show support to their police departments in touching ways

CLEVELAND – In the wake of the deadly ambush at a protest march in Dallas, 5 police officers were dead, 7 others were wounded and 2 civilians were injured.

A stunned nation grieved for Dallas and its police department, and here in northeast Ohio, local residents showed their own police departments that they were thinking about them and loss of their brothers in blue.

As you can see by the responses, the officers were all very touched by the gestures.

Scroll down, read the posts and realize what an amazing community the northeast Ohio area truly is.

41.499320 -81.694361