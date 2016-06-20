LeBron is home: ‘At the end of the day, I’m just a kid from Akron, Ohio’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TWP., Ohio-- "At the end of the day, I'm just a kid from Akron, Ohio."

LeBron James said those words to the hundreds of fans gathered outside of his Bath Township home, Monday afternoon. They were there to say thank you to the kid from Akron. James got out of his car to speak with them, just a short time after he and the team arrived back in Cleveland to a huge welcome.

James and the Cavs brought home Cleveland's first championship in 52 years when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, Sunday night.

Two years ago, the Cavs star promised to bring Northeast Ohio a trophy, and he delivered.

