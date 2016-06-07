James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ takes on Broadway

NEW YORK CITY — James Corden is back with another edition of his popular “Carpool Karaoke.”

But instead of driving the streets of Hollywood, this time the “Late Late Show” host picked up some celebrities for an automobile singing session through New York City.

“Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda was first in Corden’s car. They also picked up Broadway legend Audra McDonald, and actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Krakowski.

The stars sang songs from “Hamilton,” “Rent,” “Les Miserables,” and “Jersey Boys.”

Corden is hosting the Tony Awards this Sunday.