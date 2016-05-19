Police looking for 2 men in connection with shooting death of high school student

suspects wanted in connection with murder of high school studentEAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– East Cleveland police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a high school student at a gas station Wednesday night.

Authorities are searching for Dontez Long and Alonzo Patterson.  You’re asked to call detectives at 216-681-2162 or 216-236-8155 if you have any information.

The victim has been identified as Diamond Russell, a senior at Ginn Academy.

Ted Ginn Sr., Glenville High School’s football coach, confirmed to Fox 8’s Jack Shea that Russell is his nephew.

Russell was a football player set to graduate from high school on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Shell station at Euclid and Superior avenues.

Gas station workers say Russell was shot when a man stepped out of a bus stop and fired at least six shots at him.

