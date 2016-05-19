Police looking for 2 men in connection with shooting death of high school student

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– East Cleveland police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a high school student at a gas station Wednesday night.

Authorities are searching for Dontez Long and Alonzo Patterson. You’re asked to call detectives at 216-681-2162 or 216-236-8155 if you have any information.

The victim has been identified as Diamond Russell, a senior at Ginn Academy.

Ted Ginn Sr., Glenville High School’s football coach, confirmed to Fox 8’s Jack Shea that Russell is his nephew.

Russell was a football player set to graduate from high school on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Shell station at Euclid and Superior avenues.

Gas station workers say Russell was shot when a man stepped out of a bus stop and fired at least six shots at him.

Continuing coverage here.