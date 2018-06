Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Port of Cleveland is like a mini-city with ships coming and going and cargo being loaded and unloaded. It's a busy world that few Clevelanders get to see up close.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got unique access at the docks and saw first hand the amazing operation that goes on at Cleveland's lakefront.

Click here to learn more about the Port of Cleveland.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video