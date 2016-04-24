× CRF Frozen Foods recalls 15 frozen vegetable items due to listeria risk

PASCO, Washington – CRF Frozen Foods, located in Washington, has recalled fifteen frozen vegetables items due to a possible listeria risk.

No illnesses have been reported at this point, according to the FDA.

The listeria was discovered during testing by health officials in Ohio.

It was found in one lot of Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) organic petite green peas and one lot of IQF organic white sweet cut corn.

All recalled items are sold in plastic bags and their Use By dates are on the back of the package.

All items being recalled were distributed between September 13, 2015 and March 2016.

CLICK HERE to see a list of all UPC numbers and Use By dates being recalled.

Customers should not consume these vegetables and can return them to stores for a refund.

46.239579 -119.100566