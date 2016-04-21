Up top! It’s National High Five Day…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National High Five Day!

According to the National High Five Project's website, the day was started in 2002 at the University of Virginia. A group of students there gave out high fives and lemonade on the main quad of campus.

Since then, it's grown. The National High Five Project began in 2010 and in 2011 used the day to raise money for the National High Five Day Scholarship.

Over the years, the project has grown, raising money for cancer research, victims of the Boston Marathon bombings and to support healthy living for children.

The hashtag is #NH5D -- and taking part is easy! Up top!