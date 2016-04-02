Tiger Woods to miss the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA – The wait for Tiger Woods’ return to golf goes on.

The 40-year-old, who hasn’t played competitively since he tied for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in August, confirmed on his website that he will miss this year’s Masters.

“After assessing the present condition of my back, and consulting with my medical team, I’ve decided it’s prudent to miss this year’s Masters,” the statement read.

“I’ve been hitting balls and training daily, but I’m not physically ready. I’ve said all along that this time I need to be cautious and do what’s best for my long-term health and career.”

Woods underwent a third back operation in October and has since claimed there is no timeframe for his return to the sport following the surgery.

The world No. 472 recently posted a short video on social media of himself hitting a golf ball in his home in an attempt to dispel rumors that he had suffered a further injury setback.

But it appears the Masters — which gets underway Thursday — has come around too soon.

“Unfortunately, playing Augusta next week wouldn’t be the right decision,” the statement continued. “I’m absolutely making progress, and I’m really happy with how far I’ve come, but I still have no timetable to return to competitive golf.

“I’d like to express my disappointment to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons that I won’t be competing. It’s a very important and special week to me, and it’s upsetting to miss it. I do plan to attend the Champions Dinner and see a lot of old friends.

“I’d like to thank the fans for their concern and support. The last few years have been difficult, but I have the best fans anywhere, and I want them to know that.”